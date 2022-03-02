Fire at Transcona school cancels classes

In-school classes at Westview School were cancelled Wednesday after a fire caused significant damage to the building Tuesday night.

Winnipeg fire crews were called to the school on Hoka Street at about 5 p.m. Tuesday after reports of a fire, according to a news release.

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the single-storey building. They managed to get the fire under control shortly before 7 p.m., but not before the school suffered significant smoke, fire and water damage, leading to the cancellation of classes.

A daycare in the school was evacuated as a precaution. No injuries have been reported.

Fire officials believe the blaze was accidental and caused during renovations.

