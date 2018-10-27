Liberals raise concerns over provincial response to contaminated soil at school field

Winnipeg Centre MP Robert-Falcon Ouellette says he's ready for a political mud fight over potentially dangerous levels of lead found in the soil of several city neighbourhoods.

Ouellette and Manitoba Liberal leader Dougald Lamont called a joint news conference Saturday outside Weston Elementary School. The school had to close its sports field last month after test results dating back to 2009 and 2011 showed high levels of lead in the soil.

Testing done in Weston and other Winnipeg neighbourhoods more than 10 years ago found high lead levels, but residents were not told because the NDP government at the time withheld the information, according to documents obtained by CBC News.

Testing done on soil in parts of Point Douglas and several other Winnipeg neighbourhoods more than 10 years ago showed potentially dangerous levels of lead — but residents were never told about the results because the NDP government at the time withheld the information, according to documents obtained by CBC News. 3:12

"It's simply unacceptable that previous governments at the provincial level would play with the health of its citizens," said Ouellette.

"People, often in this area, are seen as not being as worth as other citizens and I'm here as the representative from the federal government, saying that I care about this issue and I care about the lives of my fellow citizens."

In September, CBC News reported on documents obtained through government sources that revealed an extensive round of soil testing was conducted by the provincial government in 2007 and 2008 around Point Douglas, Wolseley, Minto and South Osborne.

Chart taken from a 2011 report that details lead levels found in residential boulevards in Point Douglas. (Surface Soil Lead Levels in Winnipeg: 2007-2008)

Of the samples taken in the Point Douglas area, 17 came back positive for lead contamination above acceptable levels and a further 10 residential sites in other areas of Winnipeg also exceeded Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment (CCME) guidelines for lead levels.

At Weston School's sports field, 19 soil samples came back with results that exceeded CCME guidelines.

The Archibald Tot Lot, Hespeler Park, Maryland Park, Spence Tot Lot and Lord Nelson elementary school also all had a least one sample showing unsafe levels of lead.

At least two draft reports detailing the results were written in 2009 and 2011, as well as a draft news release and technical report. For reasons that remain unclear, the NDP government never publicly released the reports.

Chart from a 2011 report that details lead level concentrations found in soil samples at Weston Elementary School. 140 ug/g (or parts per million) or higher is considered exceeding national safety guidelines for human health protection (Surface Soil Lead Levels in Winnipeg: 2007-2008)

The information about the decade-old soil sampling came just weeks after the NDP Opposition lambasted the current Progressive Conservative government for not immediately disclosing the results of similar tests conducted in St. Boniface last fall.

Playing politics?

Lamont is accusing the Pallister government of continuing to play politics with the issue.

He said the sitting government is "doing nothing" with the results of the testing, other than to "use it to bash the NDP."

"We want the provincial government to stand up and actually let people know what they should be doing to keep themselves and their families safe," he said. "Ultimately, that's a job for government."

In an emailed response to CBC News Manitoba, Health Minister Cameron Friesen accused the Liberals of "spreading misinformation" about the government's efforts to address the soil issue.

He said his government has ordered retesting at various locations, sent provincial staff to meet with residents and asked the chief provincial public health officer to review and make recommendations on how to improve the handling and communication of public health issues.

"Manitobans have the right to expect their provincial government to take action and relay information about public health issues that affect them," said Friesen.

Health Minister Cameron Friesen defends his government's response to high levels of lead found in several Winnipeg neighbourhoods. (CBC)

"Unlike the NDP, which covered up troubling soil test results for a decade, we're meeting that expectation."

Manitoba NDP leader Wab Kinew said governments should be open and transparent when it comes to health and safety.

"The Premier and his Minister owe it to Manitobans to do everything possible to make our communities safe," he said.

While the sports field at Weston School remains closed to kids while a new round of soil tests are done, Ouellette vowed to bring Winnipeg's contaminated soil issues up with the federal ministers of health and the environment.

"I'm hoping that the provincial government will take up their responsibilities on this issue," he said.

Friesen said the results of the retesting done at Weston School are expected to be released in December.