Weston Elementary school restricts access to field over lead contamination concerns

Students at Weston Elementary School will be taking their recess inside after learning through a CBC News report that high levels of lead contamination were discovered in its sports field more than a decade ago.

A spokesperson with the Winnipeg School Division confirmed Thursday that the division only learned about the 2007 soil test results this week.

The report — its first draft is dated 2009 — shows 19 of the 22 samples taken from the field contained levels of lead contamination that exceeded national guidelines for human health protection.

Radean Carter said the school division is meeting with provincial representatives Thursday afternoon to "develop a full action plan" to respond to the report. As a precautionary measure, access to the school's field has been restricted "while we continue to investigate."

The acceptable level is 140 parts per million (ppm) and the average contamination level of the soil tests at the school was 463 ppm. One sample had 1130 ppm.

Chart from a 2011 report that details lead level concentrations found in soil samples at Weston Elementary School: 140 ppm (or parts per million) or higher is considered exceeding national safety guidelines for human health protection (Surface Soil Lead Levels in Winnipeg: 2007-2008)

The elementary school is located just off of Logan Avenue and 280 metres south of a now-closed smelter site.

'Absolutely floored': Residents never told of lead contamination in Point Douglas soil because NDP sat on info

The news comes following a CBC investigation that revealed testing done on soil in parts of Point Douglas and several other Winnipeg neighbourhoods more than 10 years ago showed potentially dangerous levels of lead. Residents were never told about the results because the NDP government at the time withheld the information, according to documents obtained by CBC News.