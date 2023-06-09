Toning down loud sounds, limiting crowds for a day gives more kids a chance to enjoy Brandon summer fair

Chelsea Lucyshyn says a few modifications at the Manitoba Summer Fair in Brandon on Thursday afternoon gave kids like her seven-year-old daughter, Everly, a chance to enjoy the rides and feel included in the community.

Everly has autism, which can sometimes make big sensory experiences overstimulating, Lucyshyn said.

But during the Manitoba Summer Fair's annual Disability Day, the bigger rides are shut down, the sounds of all rides are turned off and crowd sizes are limited to help ensure that everyone, including kids with physical or mental disabilities, can feel more comfortable.

Those changes meant Everly, and hundreds of others, were able to explore the small-ride section of the fair and a petting zoo Thursday.

"She's just having a blast," said Lucyshyn. "She's an equal opportunist. This one wants to try all of the rides.… That's part of the problem with her and her autism — she doesn't really have any fear. So this is safe."

Riley Aitkns, 8, left, and Sawyer Morgan, 7, ride the Dragon. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

During the two-hour Disability Day — which ran from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday — the fair is open exclusively to people who have physical and/or intellectual disabilities, along with their caregivers or support staff.

The day is free for attendees, who can register to attend through the fair's website. Service providers and schools also help connect attendees with tickets for the event.

Tanya Cameron is president of the Wheat City Lions Club, which helped sponsor the long-running Disability Day along with the Brandon Lions Club for the first time this year.

Cameron says she was so excited about the day, she couldn't sleep the night before.

"I couldn't wait to see all the smiling faces and the giggles. And it's just a very relaxed day for the participants," she said.

Brandon Lions Club president Barb Hurd, left, and Wheat City Lions Club president Tanya Cameron say volunteers were eager to help out at Disability Day. The clubs were the sponsors for the long-running event for the first time this year. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Cameron hopes sponsoring Disability Day will become an annual tradition for her club, which wants everyone to have a chance to enjoy the fair.

During the event, attendees get to go on the fair's small rides as often as they want, said Mark Humphries, the general manager of the Provincial Exhibition of Manitoba, which operates the summer fair.

Midway operator North American Midway also let some visitors extend their time at the fair, sharing 500 entrance passes for those who wanted to try out the bigger rides when the fair reopened later Thursday to the general public.

Ross Lonstrup, 19, and education assistant Stephanie Evans take to the air on a ride. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

This year saw around 1,000 people attend Disability Day — more than tripling the number of visitors who came in 2022, Humphries said.

"We're thrilled it's grown. We hope it's going to grow even further," Humphries said.

"It's a great experience for some of these kids and adults … to be able to give him that time, and it's a special day for us."

Victor Aguwa, 10, rides the carousel. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

The fair can sometimes be pretty overwhelming, said Jessica Brady, the marketing communications manager at Heritage Co-op, which donates to and operates a barbecue for visitors on Disability Day.

"We just want to make sure the whole community gets to participate, and it's all about just getting people out, creating opportunities for people, letting everyone enjoy things," she said.

Volunteers Jessica Brady, Larry Mennie and Trinity Nylen grill hot dogs for attendees. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Lucychyn says Everly, who learned about Disability Day from her school, came for the first time last year — and couldn't wait to come back this year.

"It's worth it. The smile on your kid's face is completely worth all of the heat, all the exhaustion," Lucyshyn said.

"Just let them have a little bit of fun and let them feel like kids that are included."

The Manitoba Summer Fair, which kicked off Wednesday, runs until Sunday in Brandon.