WestJet announces direct flights between Winnipeg and Los Angeles
New route meant to help build ties between burgeoning Winnipeg TV and film industry
Manitobans will soon be able to catch a direct flight from Winnipeg to the City of Angels.
WestJet is creating a new route to Los Angeles starting Oct. 31 that will operate three times a week all year, the airline said in a news release Wednesday.
The company said the route will help strengthen ties and provide convenient transportation between Winnipeg's television and film industry and L.A.
The Manitoba TV and movie industry has long asked for direct flights between the cities.
Rod Bruinooge, the interim CEO and film commissioner for Manitoba Film and Music, said in the news release that a lack of direct flights has played a factor in productions choosing other destinations.
He hopes the new route, which will operate Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays, will mean more people choose Manitoba.
Manitoba's film and TV industry brought in $364.5 million last year, Bruinooge said, and he hopes that will go up with the increased accessibility from Los Angeles.
WestJet also plans to increase operations to and out of Winnipeg this year by 80 per cent over 2021 operations, with 22 nonstop direct routes, the airline said.
