WestJet flight to Brandon carried person who later tested positive for COVID-19

The Manitoba government has confirmed that a WestJet passenger who flew from Calgary to Brandon on March 15 has tested positive for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Flight WJA3256 departed from Calgary International Airport at 8:38 p.m. MT and arrived at Brandon Municipal Airport at 11:36 p.m. CT, flight tracking website Flight Aware says.

People sitting from Row 2 to Row 8 are considered close contacts at risk of exposure. Anyone sitting in affected seats should self-monitor for symptoms of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and self-isolate if they develop.

As of Saturday, the province has confirmed nearly two dozen flights dating back to March 3 that carried symptomatic passengers to or from Manitoba.

The provincial government is telling all travellers to self-isolate upon entry into Manitoba, with a few exceptions.

The federal government requires international travellers to self-isolate for two weeks upon arrival.

