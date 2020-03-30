WestJet flight to Brandon carried person who later tested positive for COVID-19
Flight WJA 3256 departed Calgary at 8:38 p.m. MT, arrived in Brandon at 11:31 p.m. CT on March 15
The Manitoba government has confirmed that a WestJet passenger who flew from Calgary to Brandon on March 15 has tested positive for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Flight WJA3256 departed from Calgary International Airport at 8:38 p.m. MT and arrived at Brandon Municipal Airport at 11:36 p.m. CT, flight tracking website Flight Aware says.
People sitting from Row 2 to Row 8 are considered close contacts at risk of exposure. Anyone sitting in affected seats should self-monitor for symptoms of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and self-isolate if they develop.
As of Saturday, the province has confirmed nearly two dozen flights dating back to March 3 that carried symptomatic passengers to or from Manitoba.
The provincial government is telling all travellers to self-isolate upon entry into Manitoba, with a few exceptions.
The federal government requires international travellers to self-isolate for two weeks upon arrival.
