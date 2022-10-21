Regions of western, northern Manitoba brace for 1st snowfall of season

Old Man Winter is expected to appear in western and northern parts of Manitoba for the first time this season, according to Environment Canada.

A special weather statement says the system is forecasted to bring rain and snow in areas of western Manitoba, including Brandon, and northern Manitoba, including Thompson, on Sunday and into Monday morning.

Precipitation is expected to begin early Sunday morning in parts of Manitoba initially as rain and change to snow Sunday evening for northern Manitoba and Monday afternoon for southwestern Manitoba.

Freezing rain will also accompany the system, particularly over higher terrain and the northern Interlake, according to the national weather agency.

Snowfall totals remain uncertain at this time, but 5-15 centimetres of snow is possible in areas with higher terrain.

Swan River could potentially see upwards of 20 centimetres of snow, while southwestern communities could see close to 20 millimetres of rain.

Parts of northern and western Manitoba will see the first significant snowfall event of the season beginning Sunday and into Monday. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

Motorists are advised that visibility when travelling on highways due to heavy snow may be reduced, and icy roads due to freezing rain are also possible, particularly in Riding Mountain National Park and northern parts of the Interlake.

The weather statement covers the following areas:

Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry, Treherne.

Dauphin, Russell, Roblin, Winnipegosis.

Gillam.

Grand Rapids, Waterhen.

Island Lake, Oxford House, Gods Lake.

Killarney, Pilot Mound, Manitou.

Melita, Boissevain, Turtle Mountain Provincial Park.

Minnedosa, Riding Mountain National Park.

Norway House, Cross Lake, Wabowden.

Poplar River.

Shamattawa.

Ste. Rose, McCreary, Alonsa, Gladstone.

Swan River, Duck Mountain, Porcupine Provincial Forest.

The Pas, Wanless, Westray, Clearwater Lake Provincial Park.

Thompson, Nelson House, Split Lake.

Virden Souris.