Minnedosa residents forced to evacuate after area hit with more rain Tuesday night

About 60 people in Minnedosa, Man., were forced to evacuate their homes Tuesday night due to flooding in the area.

The municipality of Minto-Odanah and Minnedosa both declared a local state of emergency on Tuesday due to heavy rains and high waters.

Minnedosa Fire Chief Dean Jordan said the town set up an evacuation centre at the community hall Tuesday night, in case people needed a safe place to stay. Jordan says those who decided to evacuate will likely head home Wednesday.

He says the town's downtown and valley area were hit worst overnight by a fresh wave of heavy rains.

On Tuesday, the town's mayor Pat Skatch said storms over the weekend caused major damage — washing out roads, flooding basements and destroying a footbridge in the town, which is located about 200 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

Tuesday night provided no relief for parts of Manitoba still mopping up from this weekend's storms.

Environment Canada says Brandon saw 31.8 millimetres of rain Tuesday night, while Minnedosa saw 48 millimetres.

Those areas had recorded close to 155 millimetres of precipitation in 24 hours as of Monday afternoon, the province said in a news release.

The hardest hit area Tuesday night was around Clearwater, near Pilot Mound, where 75 millimetres of rain fell. That area also saw wind gusts of 122 km/hr.

The second highest amount was in Emerson at 65 millimetres.

Meanwhile, Carberry and Gretna had 50 mm.