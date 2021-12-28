After snow dump, parts of western Manitoba brace for extreme cold
Frigid wind chill values expected to remain until end of the year: Environment Canada
Areas of western Manitoba still digging out from a dump of snow that fell Monday are receiving a blast of cold, Arctic air this morning.
Early this morning, Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning for western parts of the province including Brandon, Killarney, Neepawa, Dauphin, Swan River and communities in between.
The weather agency says "a bitterly cold Arctic air mass" is resulting in a wind chill around -40 in those areas this morning.
Although wind chill values are expected to moderate throughout the day, the extreme values are expected to return tonight and last until the end of the year, the agency says.
Cold temperatures in western Manitoba are expected the persist through the week and spread into other parts of Manitoba, including Winnipeg.
