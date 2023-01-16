Manitoban accused of uttering threats against government officials, law enforcement after Interpol tip: RCMP

A 42-year-old man from Russell, Man., faces several charges after allegedly uttering threats through social media platforms, RCMP say.

Russell RCMP received a report from the international policing body Interpol last Wednesday morning that threats were made against law enforcement personnel, government officials and medical professionals through a social media account associated with a resident in the southwestern Manitoba community.

Manitoba RCMP media relations officer Sgt. Paul Manaigre did not say who was allegedly threatened or where those people are from.

"Threats [were] made toward police officers, politicians, medical professionals. There seems to be a hatred over the COVID-19 vaccines and the agenda we've endured over the past couple of years," Manaigre said.

The threats didn't amount to hate speech, he said.

Mounties determined the identity of the social media account holder on Thursday, and tried to contact him at his Russell residence in an effort to get the man to turn himself in, a news release from RCMP said Monday.

When that was unsuccessful, officers went to his home on Memorial Avenue to arrest him.

The man resisted being taken into custody, police said. He fought with officers, and the man's dog bit one of the officers in the leg during the struggle, RCMP said. The officer suffered a minor injury from the dog bite.

The man was eventually arrested and remanded into custody. In addition to uttering threats, he faces charges of resisting arrest and four counts of assaulting a police officer.

Manaigre said Mounties had similar complaints involving the suspect in October and December not long ago, and the outcome with officers was also violent.

"The officers clearly knew who they were dealing with, and there was four of them that attended just to make sure that it was going to be as quick as it can to take him to custody," Manaigre said.

The man is scheduled to appear in a Brandon courtroom on Monday.

More from CBC Manitoba: