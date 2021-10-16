Manitoba artists take home 14 awards at 2021 Western Canadian Music Awards

Manitoba musicians and industry members picked up awards in more than a dozen categories at this year's Western Canadian Music Awards.

The annual awards ceremony was live streamed Friday night at the West End Cultural Centre, but a few artists learned they had won live on CBC Radio One in Manitoba that afternoon.

Alexa Dirks, better known as pop powerhouse Begonia, was a double-winner this year, earning award for recording of the year and pop artist of the year. Last year, she won breakout artist of the year.

Dirks says not being able to tour during the COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging, but it's let her focus on her mental health, re-evaluate her expectations and get creative.

"That's kind of when everything shifted for me and I decided to work on a new album instead of kind of holding out for when to tour again," she said in an interview on CBC's Up to Speed program on Friday.

"I just wanted to try to be compassionate with myself about it all and not try to be too hard and like, 'I gotta be back on the road as soon as possible!' It's like, I can take my time and get back when it feels safe and good to do so."

Indie rock duo Mise en Scene were performing live at CBC Manitoba's studios in Winnipeg on Friday afternoon when they learned they had won the rock artists of the year award at the Western Canadian Music Awards. (Janice Moeller/CBC)

Indie rock duo Mise en Scene, known to friends as Stefanie Johnson and Jodi Dunlop, were named rock artists of the year.

Johnson says there's something special about being a musician in Manitoba.

"When it gets dark at 4 p.m., you have to do something and you have to kind of dig deep and figure out what you're going to do," she said.

"For us, it's holing up and writing songs and reflecting on things. We're lucky that we come from such an amazing community of artists and musicians."

Singer-songwriter William Prince was named roots artist of the year at the Western Canadian Music Awards on Friday. (William Prince/Facebook)

Grant Davidson, better known to local music fans as Slow Leaves, was named songwriter of the year.

Davidson made his latest album, titled Holiday, during the COVID-19 lockdown, which was reflected in the tone of the songs.

"It came out of a feeling of isolation and kind of uncertainty about the future, particularly in my case with regards to music and where that would go," he said.

Other Manitoba acts who picked up awards include:

Pop/R&B/soul artist Kelly Bado won the Francophone artist of the year and global artist of the year awards.

Multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter and producer Sebastian Gaskin won for R&B artist of the year.

Juno Award-winning singer-songwriter William Prince won the roots artist of the year award for the second year in a row.

Doom metal-hardcore band Vagina Witchcraft, which was long-listed for the Polaris Music Prize, brought home the metal and hard music artist of the year award.

Roberta Landreth, who is known for album cover and band poster design among other things, earned the excellence in visual design award.

A full list of winners can be found on the BreakOut West website.