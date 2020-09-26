Manitoban artists capture 14 awards at 2020 Western Canadian Music Awards

Manitoba musicians picked up awards in more than a dozen categories at this year's Western Canadian Music Awards.

The annual awards ceremony was live streamed Friday night.

The Mariachi Ghost picked up two awards, for global artist of the year and visual media composer.

Singer-songwriter William Prince captured three awards — recording of the year, songwriter of the year and roots artist of the year.

Meanwhile, Winnipeg pop singer Begonia was named BreakOut artist of the year.

Local music legend Gerry Atwell was also posthumously honoured with the 2020 Heritage Award, which recognizes those who have made significant contributions to the music industry.

Other Manitoba acts who picked up awards include:

Pop/R&B/soul artist Kelly Bado won the francophone artist of the year award.

Dizzy Mystics picked up an award for metal and hard music artist of the year.

Apollo Suns won instrumental artist of the year.

Big Dave McLean won for blues artist of the year.

John Paul Peters of Private Ear Recording won producer of the year and the audio engineering award.

The Winnipeg Folk Festival took home an award for impact in live music.

Video and live stream production team and promoters The Village Idiots won for impact in music marketing.

A full list of winners can be found on the BreakOut West website.