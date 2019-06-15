Ottawa commits $100M to Western Canada growth plan

The federal government is promising $100 million for a western Canada growth plan focused on diversification, trade, skills and communities.

The four-pillar Western Canada Growth Strategy, called Grow West, will see the funds come in over the next three years through Western Economic Diversification Canada.

"This is an investment in western Canada, in the really important areas of diversification, of skills development, of trade and communities," International Trade Diversification Minister Jim Carr announced Friday at Winnipeg's Red River College.

"And our economy is working well, and this is the right opportunity for us to invest in it."

The strategy is described as a "call to action" to expand western Canada's economy with a focus on building on partnerships.

Goals include building better infrastructure and services connecting cities, towns and rural communities — including internet access — getting western energy to new markets and building inclusive technology sectors.

"The partnerships that we've already established and that will continue to grow," Carr said. "With the private sector, with educational institutions, with Indigenous communities, with mayors and reeves, will take full advantage of all of what's special about who we are as Manitobans and as Westerners."