Winnipeg firefighters battle 2 fires in Waverley West overnight

Winnipeg firefighters were kept busy early Saturday fighting two fires in southwest Winnipeg.

Just after midnight, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to fires in two vacant storage structures at 396 Cadboro Rd., in the Waverley West neighbourhood.

Firefighters said there were heavy flames and smoke coming from the structures. Because the fire occurred in an area outside of the City of Winnipeg's water district, crews used water tankers to shuttle water in to fight the fire.

One structure was damaged significantly, while the other was completely ruined.

Just before 1:30 a.m., firefighters were called out to the area again to respond to a fire on Eaglewood Drive at Waverley Street, just a couple of kilometres south of the Cadboro Road fire, where they found smoke coming from two construction site trailers.

The cause of both fires is under investigation and no damage estimates are available at this time.

Kelcey French, an executive board member for the United Firefighters of Winnipeg union, told CBC News there were challenges fighting the fires because of a shortage of hydrants in the area.