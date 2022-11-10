Little Grand Rapids man dies after being hit while crossing highway near Winnipeg: RCMP

A 56-year-old man from Little Grand Rapids First Nation was hit and killed by an SUV while he was trying to cross a highway just north of Winnipeg on Wednesday evening, RCMP say.

Officers got a report around 6:30 p.m. about the collision, which happened on Highway 9 south of Allenford Drive in the rural municipality of West St. Paul, according to a Thursday news release.

The initial investigation determined an SUV going south on the highway hit the man as he tried to cross. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 21-year-old Winnipeg woman driving the SUV wasn't injured, nor was a 23-year-old man who was a passenger in the vehicle. Both stayed at the scene and are co-operating with the investigation, Mounties said.

An RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist is helping with that investigation.

