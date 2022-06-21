Driver, 70, killed in West St. Paul after being rear-ended while stopped partially on highway shoulder

A 70-year-old woman is dead after a vehicle rear-ended hers while she was parked partially on a highway shoulder in the rural municipality of West. St. Paul on Monday.

RCMP responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 8 near Grassmere Road shortly before 1 p.m.

Police say the 70-year-old driver was stopped and partially on the gravel shoulder of southbound Highway 8 when another driver collided with her vehicle.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said in a Tuesday news release. The other driver, a 21-year-old man from West. St. Paul, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate and ask anyone with dash camera video of the incident to contact the Red River North detachment at 204-667-6519.

