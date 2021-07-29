Mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus discovered in four Manitoba communities

Mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus have been discovered in three Manitoba health regions, the province says.

Six positive mosquito pools were collected last week in Oakbank, Morris, Winnipeg and East St. Paul, a weekly West Nile virus update report issued on Thursday says.

West Nile virus is a mosquito-borne virus that can cause severe illness including swelling of the brain, and can sometimes result in long-term complications and death.

The risk of the virus varies from year to year based on precipitation, temperature, mosquito populations and other factors.

The province says the hot, dry weather combined with the presence of the mosquitos that are positive for the virus means the risk of exposure is moderate.

That means Manitobans should protect themselves by taking the following steps:

Reduce the amount of time spent outdoors during peak mosquito hours between dusk and dawn.

Use mosquito repellent.

Wear light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing with long sleeves and pant legs.

Maintain door and window screens so they fit tightly and are free of holes.

Prevent standing water around your home.

There were no West Nile virus cases among Manitobans in 2020, and there haven't been any reported this year.

Anyone with concerns about West Nile virus should call their health-care provider or Health Links at 204-788-8200 in Winnipeg or toll-free at 1-888-315-9257.