Mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus discovered in Headingley, Man.
This mosquito pool first one to test positive this season: Manitoba Health
Mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus have been discovered in Headingley, Manitoba Health said.
One positive mosquito pool was collected in the rural municipality just west of Winnipeg last week, a weekly West Nile virus update report issued on Wednesday says.
It's the first pool to test positive this season, the province said in a news release.
West Nile virus is a mosquito-borne virus that can cause severe illness including swelling of the brain, and can sometimes result in long-term complications and death.
The risk of the virus varies from year to year based on precipitation, temperature, mosquito populations and other factors. The highest risk period is between July and August.
That means Manitobans should protect themselves by taking the following steps:
- Reduce the amount of time spent outdoors during peak mosquito hours between dusk and dawn.
- Use mosquito repellent.
- Wear light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing with long sleeves and pant legs.
- Maintain door and window screens so they fit tightly and are free of holes.
- Prevent standing water around your home.
Between 2017 and 2021, there were 45 cases of West Nile virus in Manitoba. Of those, nine people were hospitalized and four required intensive care, the province said.
No confirmed human cases of West Nile virus have been identified in Manitoba yet this year.
Anyone with concerns about West Nile virus should call their health-care provider or Health Links at 204-788-8200 in Winnipeg or toll-free at 1-888-315-9257.
