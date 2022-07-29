Manitoba confirms 1st human case of West Nile virus this season

A woman in her 60s has tested positive for West Nile virus — the first confirmed human case of the virus in the province this season, Manitoba Health says.

The woman, who is from the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, contracted the illness after the first mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus this season were discovered in Headingley during the week of July 10-16, a Friday news release said.

The province is also reporting another positive mosquito pool in Brandon.

The risk of exposure to West Nile is still low but expected to increase, with the highest risk period historically coming in late July and early August, Manitoba Health says.

While most people who are infected will develop mild or no symptoms, some can develop severe symptoms that can result in hospital stays and even death.

Recovery from an infection, particularly severe symptoms, can take months or years, and a person can become ill from just a single mosquito bite.

The province recommends Manitobans protect themselves by taking the following steps:

Reduce the amount of time spent outdoors during peak mosquito hours between dusk and dawn.

Use mosquito repellent.

Wear light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing with long sleeves and pant legs.

Maintain door and window screens so they fit tightly and are free of holes.

Prevent standing water around your home.

Between 2017 and 2021, there were 45 cases of West Nile virus in Manitoba. Of those, nine people were hospitalized and four required intensive care, the province said.

Anyone with concerns about West Nile virus should call their health-care provider or Health Links at 204-788-8200 in Winnipeg or toll-free at 1-888-315-9257.