Six new West Nile virus cases reported in Manitoba

Health officials have identified six new cases of West Nile virus in Manitoba this summer.

That brings the total number of reported cases in the province this year to seven.

The province says three new cases have been identified in the Interlake-Eastern region, two in the Prairie Mountain region and one in the Winnipeg region.

Manitoba's first case of West Nile this summer was reported in the Southern Health region earlier this month.

To date, two of the confirmed patients have required hospitalization for symptoms.

While mosquito numbers are low in most communities, the province says surveillance shows the numbers of infected Culex tarsalis remain high throughout southern Manitoba.

Continued warm and dry conditions are ideal for Culex tarsalis and the province says that means the risk for exposure to West Nile virus is currently high.

