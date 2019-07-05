Skip to Main Content
Police issue call for help finding missing 9-year-old boy
Police issue call for help finding missing 9-year-old boy

Mateo Houle, 9, is 5-foot-2 and has short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, navy shorts and blue flip-flops, Winnipeg police say.

Mateo Houle last seen in West Kildonan on Thursday morning, say Winnipeg police

Mateo Houle was last seen Thursday morning in West Kildonan. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

Winnipeg police are asking for the public to keep an eye out for Mateo Houle, who has been missing since Thursday morning.

Police said Houle, 9, was last seen in West Kildonan at about 11:30 a.m.

Houle is 5-foot-2 and has short black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, navy shorts and blue flip-flops, police said.

Police ask anyone who has seen Houle or knows where he is to contact investigators at 204-986-6250.

 

