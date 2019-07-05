Police issue call for help finding missing 9-year-old boy

Winnipeg police are asking for the public to keep an eye out for Mateo Houle, who has been missing since Thursday morning.

Police said Houle, 9, was last seen in West Kildonan at about 11:30 a.m.

Houle is 5-foot-2 and has short black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, navy shorts and blue flip-flops, police said.

Police ask anyone who has seen Houle or knows where he is to contact investigators at 204-986-6250.