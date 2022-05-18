Content
Manitoba

Winnipeg committee to consider heritage protection for West Kildonan Library

Winnipeg's West Kildonan library is a candidate for heritage status.

City wanted to mothball Jefferson Avenue building as recently as May 2022

CBC News ·
A protest against the proposed relocation of the West Kildonan Library succeeded in May. City hall may now add the building to its list of historical resources. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

On Monday, city council's property and development committee will consider a recommendation to place the 55-year-old, 14,000-square-foot Jefferson Avenue structure on the city's list of historical resources.

Heritage protection would represent a major reversal for one-storey building. In May 2022, city hall was poised to decommission the library and move its operations into a space inside Garden City Shopping Centre.

That plan was halted in the face of stiff community opposition.

Now the city's historical resources and buildings committee wants to preserve the library "as an excellent example of the International Style," an architectural movement related to modernism.

All four facades of the building are being recommended for protection, along with the roof and elements of the interior.

