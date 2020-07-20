Man dies after scuba diving incident in West Hawk Lake

A 55-year-old scuba diver pulled out of West Hawk Lake unconscious and not breathing on Sunday has died, RCMP say.

Officers were called to the scene in Whiteshell Provincial Park at about 3:30 p.m., where they found members of the local fire department and bystanders attempting to resuscitate the man.

Despite their efforts, the 55-year-old from Winnipeg was pronounced dead.

RCMP believe the man was diving with two others in West Hawk Lake at a depth of about 20 metres when the other divers noticed the 55-year-old needed help.

The man was brought to surface and then taken to shore where people began CPR.

STARS Air Ambulance was called to the scene, but it was too late to save the man.

West Hawk Lake is about 140 kilometres east of Winnipeg.

