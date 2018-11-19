Deadly 2016 shooting in West End a 'drug debt collection gone wrong,' Crown says

A trio of men behind the fatal 2016 shooting death of George Prieston plotted to distract his dog with meat while they stormed a West End home looking to "settle a score," a Crown lawyer says.

"His death was the violent byproduct of a drug debt collection gone wrong," Crown attorney Mike Desautels said Monday, the first day of the second-degree murder trial of Pierre Contois.

A sheriff escorted a shackled Contois into the Winnipeg courtroom where Court of Queen's Bench Justice Vic Toews is presiding over his trial.

Contois, Raymond Ducharme and Shawn Poitra were arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the May 12, 2016, shooting death of Prieston at a home on Wellington Avenue.

George Prieston, 25, was shot and killed at a Wellington Avenue home in May 2016. (Submitted by the Prieston family)

Prieston died of gunshot wounds, as did a dog in the yard. Contois was initially charged with an animal cruelty offence, but the Crown later stayed that charge.

Poitra and Ducharme pleaded guilty to manslaughter in March and were sentenced to 13 years each, Desautels​ told CBC News.

The first-degree murder charge was dropped to second-degree murder for Contois. He is also charged with conspiring to commit robbery with a weapon.

One of Prieston's loved ones let out a quiet sigh as Contois pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Desautels said in his opening statement that Ducharme and Poitra, then 25, hatched a plan to steal back a gold chain that had been stolen from Ducharme by two men during a drug deal.

They enlisted help from Contois, then 21, who had an AK-47 style assault rifle, Desautels​ said.

They traced the suspected thieves to a home on Wellington, which they scouted out earlier on the day of the shooting, Desautels said.

They bought meat from a nearby store, which was caught on camera, said Desautels, to toss to a dog in the yard and keep it from getting in the way.

Rushed to hospital

Court heard they planned to work their way into the house and possibly hold someone hostage there until the chain was turned over. They didn't expect the tall, roughly 260-pound Prieston to be there and "put up a fight," Desautels said.

Contois fired more than one shot toward Desautels before taking off, the courtroom was told. Prieston, 29, was rushed to hospital with gunshot injuries but died.

Two officers testified Monday that three rifle shell casings were found in the yard, and a bullet was pulled out of the wall near the front of the home.

Det.-Sgt. Rick Hordijk was among the first to arrive at the home.

"There was numerous people outside, all yelling and pointing at the house," Hordijk told court.

He noticed what appeared to be a pile of vomit on a patio stone leading to the home; bits of hotdogs were scattered around and there was a blood stain and a chip in the concrete of the lowest step leading up to the house. A rifle casing was also located nearby.

Hordijk said a woman inside was hysterical and asked police to help save Prieston, who was lying on his back in the foyer next to a non-lethal air-soft gun.

Paramedics arrived and were nervous due to the presence of the gun right next to Prieston, so the police officers moved it into the living room.

2 gunshots

As the paramedics tended to Prieston, the sound of two gunshots rang out just outside, further alarming the paramedics.

Another officer had shot the injured dog to end its suffering, Hordijk said.

"He's a dog lover and thought just for the sake of the dog he would, you know, put the dog down and put it out of its misery," said Hordijk.

"I said maybe next time voice that so we know it's coming."

A 40-calibre shell from the officer's gun was found outside near where the dog was killed, court heard.

Witnesses had video of a car outside the home that led police to an apartment on Talbot Avenue.

Police recovered fingerprints from two vehicles, as well as evidence from the Talbot apartment that helped them make arrests.

Officers arrested Ducharme and Poitra about two days after the shooting; Contois wasn't apprehended until six months later.

During those months, Contois allegedly told three others about the shooting and that he had no choice, court heard. All three are expected to testify, and Toews granted a publication ban restricting the use of their names.

Contois' trial is expected to last about two weeks.