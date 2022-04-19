Man dead after being found critically injured in West End apartment

The Winnipeg police homicide unit is investigating the death of a man in the city's West End.

Police were called around 4 p.m. Monday to an apartment block at the corner of Sargent Avenue and Beverley Street, where a man was found critically injured and has since died.

Police have released no other details.

The sidewalk in front of the building was stained with blood and littered with scraps of garbage and clothing on Tuesday morning.

Garbage, clothing and blood mark the sidewalk in front of the Adanac apartment building at the corner of Sargent Avenue and Beverley Street on Tuesday morning. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

It's only a little over a kilometre away from an apartment building where a man was found dead a few hours earlier, at the corner of Elgin Avenue and Isabel Street in the Centennial area.

Police have also said little about that death, only that it was suspicious.

They were still investigating at Elgin and Isabel on Tuesday.

An autopsy has taken place to determine the cause of death, but police are still awaiting the results.