25 tenants displaced, West End apartment building destroyed after Boxing Day fire

More than two dozen people were forced out of their homes the day after Christmas after a fire ripped through a West End Winnipeg apartment building.

Twenty-five tenants who were living at the Vesta complex at 578 Agnes St. were left displaced, the city confirmed in an email statement.

Ihor Holowczynsky, the assistant chief of fire rescue operations, said crews were called to a four-storey building at the corner of Sargent Avenue and Agnes Street at about 2:20 a.m. Thursday.

By the time firefighters arrived on the scene, the fire had already spread from the unit where it started to the roof, causing so much damage the entire building is now a loss.

"Although we've lost the building and the folks have lost their possessions, there was no loss of life and no injury to either civilians or firefighters," Holowczynsky said

"Considering the events and the situation, that's the best part of the story."

Firefighters were called to the scene of the fire at Sargent Avenue and Agnes Street at about 2 a.m. on Thursday. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Because the building is so unstable, Holowczynsky says residents won't be able to go back inside to claim possessions they left behind. In fact, the whole block is being cordoned off.

He added the building will be torn down soon.

Concerned community

Tina Rowson, who has lived in the neighbourhood for five years, says the community is close-knit.

"I'm just worried because I know a bunch of people in the building and I'm worried that they've lost everything. Especially with this being Christmastime, it couldn't happen at [a] worst time of the year," Rowson said.

A firefighter cordons off an area of Agnes Street near Sargent Avenue Thursday. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

A house next door to the building was evacuated as a precaution, but the fire was contained to the building where it started.

The City of Winnipeg's emergency social services agency was in the area offering support to the people affected.

The city tweeted that traffic closures are in place and asked people to avoid the area.

WFPS crews remain on scene at a fire which broke out overnight in an apartment complex in the 500 block of Agnes Street. Traffic closures are in place. Residents are asked to avoid the area. <a href="https://t.co/UuMuR0J68T">pic.twitter.com/UuMuR0J68T</a> —@cityofwinnipeg

Christmas Day fire

Firefighters were also called to another apartment fire just hours before.

Blocks away at Furby Street and Ellice Avenue, crews dealt with another fire at about 8 p.m. on Christmas Day, firefighters said.

"In that case, the outcome was more positive," Holowczynsky said.

The fire was contained to the suite where it started and nobody was injured.

A fire the evening of Christmas Day caused significant damage to an apartment in a building on Furby Street at Ellice Avenue. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Kelly Brown lives in the area and held the door open for firefighters to get in. He also ran around the building, yelling in people's windows to get out.

"I'm kind of lost for words," Brown said. "It hits home when I see it, especially so close to my home."