Winnipeg police going door-to-door in West End to promote crime prevention, awareness

A Winnipeg neighbourhood that's seen a spate of criminal activity in recent days is being targeted by police, who are going door-to-door to show residents how they can help.

As part of the initiative in the West End, police Chief Danny Smyth and Insp. Max Waddell, along with representatives from community groups, were on hand Wednesday at the corner of Sargent Avenue and Maryland Street to talk to people about recent incidents.

Those include the weekend arrests of five people in two separate incidents and the seizure of numerous guns and drugs.

Winnipeg police also released information about two other incidents that occurred around the same time.

On Aug. 23, officers searched an apartment suite on Cumberland Avenue and seized:

more than 550 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $11,700.

70 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $5,000.

147 Tylenol 3 pills with an estimated street value of $75.

A loaded 9-mm semi-automatic handgun with a tampered serial number.

A .303 British bolt-action rifle, along with ammunition.

A sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun and ammunition

Body armour.

$1,380 in cash.

Drug packaging materials and score sheets.

A 30-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman are charged with numerous weapons offences and drug trafficking-related offences.

On Aug. 24, a search of a house on Young Street turned up nearly 500 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $10,200, one gram of fentanyl worth about $100, $4,170 cash, packaging materials, scales and property that had been stolen from a business in the St. James Industrial area.

A 31-year-old man is charged with trafficking drugs, possessing property obtained by crime and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

Police officers, cadets and community partners planned to go door-to-door in the West End Wednesday, to share information on crime prevention and how to contact police.

The purpose of the community outreach, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release, is to encourage people to keep their eyes open to activity in their neighbourhood and to "make the right call" to police to help prevent crime.