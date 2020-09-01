Pukatawagan man dies after being found with stab wounds near Health Sciences Centre

A Pukatawagan man is dead after he was was found with stab wounds on Arlington Avenue Monday morning.

Winnipeg police say they responded to a call about a serious assault on Arlington Avenue, between Notre Dame Avenue and Wellington Avenue, at 11:15 a.m.

When they arrived, officers found Darrell Joseph Dumas, 47, suffering from stab wounds.

Dumas was taken to hospital in critical condition, but died from his injuries.

Dumas is from Pukatawagan, Man., about 710 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

Police arrested Harley Eugene Nepinak, 21, on Maryland Street between Ellice Avenue and St. Matthews Avenue not long after.

Nepinak has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Dumas' death.

Members of the homicide unit are still investigating this incident. Anyone with information that may assist them is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

