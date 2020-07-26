Skip to Main Content
Victim of West End shooting upgraded to stable condition, police say
Manitoba

Victim of West End shooting upgraded to stable condition, police say

Officers are now looking to speak to a robbery victim who spoke to two of the first officers who got to the scene of the shooting, but left before being able to give more details.

Officers now looking to speak to man who said he was robbed nearby

CBC News ·
Police tape and cars blocked off traffic near Ellice Avenue and Maryland Street on Saturday as officers investigated a shooting in the area. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Police are trying to track down a man who told officers he was robbed on Saturday morning, in connection with a nearby shooting that sent another man to hospital in critical condition around the same time.

The robbery victim spoke to two of the first officers who got to the scene of the shooting near a 7-Eleven store in Winnipeg's West End around 8 a.m., but left before being able to give more details, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release.

A man in his 50s who was shot near Ellice Avenue and Maryland Street was taken to hospital and later upgraded to stable condition, the release said.

Nearby, police later surrounded a house on Maryland Street in connection with the investigation. Officers took several people who came out into custody, though no details were released about whether those people will be charged.

Police presence and crime scene analysis caused traffic disruptions for a few hours on Saturday, the release said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact major crimes investigators at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477.

A police officer stands in the doorway of a house on Maryland Street on Saturday where several people were taken into custody in connection with a nearby shooting. (Travis Golby/CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now