Victim of West End shooting upgraded to stable condition, police say

Police are trying to track down a man who told officers he was robbed on Saturday morning, in connection with a nearby shooting that sent another man to hospital in critical condition around the same time.

The robbery victim spoke to two of the first officers who got to the scene of the shooting near a 7-Eleven store in Winnipeg's West End around 8 a.m., but left before being able to give more details, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release.

A man in his 50s who was shot near Ellice Avenue and Maryland Street was taken to hospital and later upgraded to stable condition, the release said.

Nearby, police later surrounded a house on Maryland Street in connection with the investigation. Officers took several people who came out into custody, though no details were released about whether those people will be charged.

Police presence and crime scene analysis caused traffic disruptions for a few hours on Saturday, the release said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact major crimes investigators at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477.