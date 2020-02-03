1 person in hospital after West End shooting

Winnipeg police say one person is in the hospital following a shooting in the West End on Saturday morning.

On Monday, police told CBC News the shooting occurred on Ellice Avenue near Home Street.

Bullet holes could be seen in the window of the main door entrance to the building.

One person was taken to the hospital in unstable condition, but they were later upgraded to stable, police say.

They wouldn't say whether anyone was arrested in connection to the shooting.

Police are expected to provide more information later Monday morning.