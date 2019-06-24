Langside Street shooting suspect charged with attempted murder

A 24-year-old man is charged in connection with a shooting in Winnipeg in early June.

The man was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent, possessing a weapon and possessing a controlled substance.

He had a weapon and a small amount of crack cocaine on him when the arrest happened, police said.

The attempted murder charge stems from a shooting on June 2 on Langside Street, between Portage and Ellice avenues. A 23-year-old man was rushed to hospital in critical condition but later stabilized.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact investigators at 204-986-6219.

