Langside Street shooting suspect charged with attempted murder
A 24-year-old man was arrested on Thursday and charged in connection with a shooting in Winnipeg in early June.
Wounded man, 23, taken to hospital in critical condition, though he survived
A 24-year-old man is charged in connection with a shooting in Winnipeg in early June.
The man was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent, possessing a weapon and possessing a controlled substance.
He had a weapon and a small amount of crack cocaine on him when the arrest happened, police said.
The attempted murder charge stems from a shooting on June 2 on Langside Street, between Portage and Ellice avenues. A 23-year-old man was rushed to hospital in critical condition but later stabilized.
Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact investigators at 204-986-6219.
