Winnipeg police looking for 2 people after West End restaurant robbed at gunpoint

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help to identify two people of interest in a recent armed robbery at a West End restaurant.

The Winnipeg Police Service released surveillance photos of the two people in a news release on Saturday.

The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27 at a restaurant in the 600 block of Sargent Avenue, the release said.

That part of Sargent is just west of Sherbrook Street.

Police said a man robbed the restaurant at gunpoint. Their investigation determined he had previously been in the restaurant with a woman.

Somewhere between $10 and $100 is believed to have been stolen from the restaurant, police spokesperson Const. Jay Murray said later in an email.

Anyone with information that might help investigators is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-8477.

