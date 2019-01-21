2nd fire in 7 days rips through West End apartment

Firefighters doused flames shooting from the roof of a Maryland Street apartment Monday afternoon — the second blaze to rip through the West End building in a week.

Crews were called to the building at about 2 p.m., the city said. Firefighters were seen spraying down the top of the three-storey building near Ellice Street just after 3 p.m.

The blaze intensified and firefighters were forced from the building and concentrated on dousing the fire from outside, the city said. Firefighters used a drone to monitor the blaze from above.

It isn't yet clear whether anyone was injured or taken to hospital.

The city said a neighbourhing building was evacuated as a precaution.

Fire crews blocked lanes of traffic on Maryland around Ellice.

This is the second fire at the Maryland apartment in recent in the past eight days. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

The building remained boarded up Monday from another fire that forced more than 40 residents from the same apartment on last Monday, Jan. 14. Three people were taken to hospital in unstable condition.

No occupants had been allowed to return following the fire, the city said.

Transit buses arrived to provide shelter to the residents during that fire.

The causes of both fires have not been released.

West End community organizations have issed a call for donations of household items in recent days after the original fire, along with another apartment blaze a few properties down on Sunday, Jan. 13.

About 80 people have been displaced from recent fires in the neighbourhood, according to the Spence Neighbourhood Association.