Police investigate Christmas Day homicide after man found injured in West End

Winnipeg police are investigating a Christmas Day homicide after a man was found injured Tuesday morning in the West End.

At about 7:15 a.m., emergency services responded to a report of an injured adult male, Const. Jay Murray said in a statement.

The injured man was taken to hospital in critical condition but later died, Murray said.

Police are treating the death as a homicide.

Late Tuesday morning, police had cordoned off most of the back lane between Victor Street and Toronto Street, south of Ellice Avenue and north of St. Matthews Avenue.

Two sets of police tape crossed the lane, indicating police enlarged the scene under investigation.

The homicide would be the 22nd of the year in Winnipeg, Murray said.