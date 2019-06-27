Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Flora Avenue homicide

Winnipeg police arrested a man over the weekend in connection with a North End stabbing that left Jessie Robert David Chatterson dead.

Donald Parisien, 36, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder.

Catterson, also 36, was found injured from a stabbing on Flora Avenue near Andrews Street on the night of May 21.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

The death is Winnipeg's 16th homicide of the year. There were 22 homicides in all of 2018.

