Winnipeg police release name of man who died after West End assault
Winnipeg police release name of man who died after West End assault

The 44-year-old man who died after being beaten in Winnipeg’s West End earlier this week was Adam Douglas Monkman, police say.

Police have also arrested 34-year-old man in connection with death

Winnipeg police say Adam Douglas Monkman, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene Monday after being found severely beaten on Maryland Street. (Jaison Empson/CBC )

Adam Douglas Monkman, 44, is the man who died after being beaten in Winnipeg's West End earlier this week, police say.

Charles Wilfred Thompson, 34, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with his death, police said Wednesday. 

Monkman was found unresponsive with multiple injuries around 6 p.m. Monday on Maryland Street, between Ellice and St. Matthews avenues, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His death was the city's 21st homicide of the year. 

Thompson was arrested on Tuesday. He was detained in custody.

Winnipeg police were called to the green Maryland Street house on Monday evening. A man was pronounced dead from an apparent assault. (Jaison Empson/CBC)
