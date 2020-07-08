Winnipeg police release name of man who died after West End assault

Adam Douglas Monkman, 44, is the man who died after being beaten in Winnipeg's West End earlier this week, police say.

Charles Wilfred Thompson, 34, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with his death, police said Wednesday.

Monkman was found unresponsive with multiple injuries around 6 p.m. Monday on Maryland Street, between Ellice and St. Matthews avenues, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His death was the city's 21st homicide of the year.

Thompson was arrested on Tuesday. He was detained in custody.