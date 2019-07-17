Police investigate several fires overnight in Winnipeg's West End

Winnipeg firefighters were busy early Wednesday morning dousing several suspicious fires in the West End.

Seven fires were reported, all possible cases of arson, between Furby Street and Agnes Street near Ellice Avenue, the City of Winnipeg said in a news release.

Emergency services were called to the first fire at 2:58 a.m. after some garbage erupted in flames behind a home on the 500 block of Furby Street, the city said.

Ten minutes later, at 3:08 a.m., another call came in reporting a second fire on the same block of Furby. Crews found a garage on that block, engulfed in flames.

Around the same time crews responded to the garage fire, a three-storey apartment building was evacuated a block south on Furby Street, the city's release said. The apartment building was the third fire of the night.

Fire crews responded to several fires in the West End early Wednesday. No one reported injuries, the City of Winnipeg said. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

The apartment fire was brought under control within 20 minutes.

"Occupants of the building were able to return to their suites once the fire was extinguished," the city said.

Then, at 4:18 a.m. firefighters responded to another garbage fire, the fourth fire of the night, on the 500 block of McGee Street and, a few minutes later, a fifth fire, on the exterior of a home on the 600 block of Agnes Street, was also reported.

"[The Agnes] fire was quickly knocked down but crews then discovered two separate garbage fires on the same block," the city said.

All of the fires are under investigation and are considered suspicious. Anyone with any information is asked to call Winnipeg Police Service.

No injuries were reported.