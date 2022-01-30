Family members lay toys, light candles for 5-year-old victim of house fire in Winnipeg's West End

Members of the family of a little boy who died after a house fire in Winnipeg's West End gathered for a candlelight vigil Saturday evening.

A crowd of about a dozen, that included the boy's mother and grandmother, remained mostly silent, speaking in hushed voices as they smudged and laid toys by the front door.

Multiple people escaped from the house on Simcoe Street after a fire broke out around 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

Paramedics rushed nine people to hospital, including five children.

A five-year-old boy later died from his injuries.

During the vigil, family members wept and comforted each other.

Members of the boy's family, including his mother, comforted each other at the vigil on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. A fire on Thursday sent nine people, including five children, to hospital, and a five-year-old boy later died. (CBC)

The boy's mother laid a stuffed Paw Patrol toy, while others left action figures and a dinosaur.

Family members at the vigil declined to be interviewed by CBC News, although they gave permission for a reporter and camera operator to be present.

CBC News previously spoke to the cousin of one of the adults who escaped the fire.

Quentin Mentuck said news of the fire and the child's death is a shock to the family, adding that his cousin suffered some burns to his body while trying to rescue other family members from the fire.

People laid stuffed toys and lit candles in front of the home. (CBC)

The family is now looking for a new place to live.

The fire is still under investigation, but police said on Friday it doesn't appear to be suspicious.