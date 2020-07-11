West End fire under investigation, city says

The cause of a fire in Winnipeg's West End is being investigated after crews were called to a house on Banning Street on Friday night.

Firefighters got to the house near Ellice Avenue just before 11 p.m., a spokesperson for the City of Winnipeg said on Saturday.

By the time crews arrived, there was smoke coming from the building, the spokesperson said.

The fire was quickly extinguished and declared under control at 11:18 p.m.

No injuries were reported.