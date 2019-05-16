North End fire closes sections of Arlington, College
Police blocked off sections of two North End streets after a fire in the area of Arlington Street and College Avenue Thursday morning.
Arlington was closed in both directions between Mountain Avenue and Redwood Avenue. College was closed in both directions between Parr Street and Sinclair Street.
Both streets were reopened around 7:15 a.m.
No information has been released about any possible injuries, or what might have caused the fire.
