West End drop-in will open every night to make sure youth don't freeze outside

A West End drop-in centre for young people is extending its hours during the winter months to ensure no youth are left to freeze in the cold.

The West End 24 Hours Safe Space will be open overnight seven nights a week from Dec. 5 to March 31 for youth age 13 to 26. It is typically open only on Friday and Saturday evenings and during school holidays, its website says.

The centre — which is part of the Spence Neighbourhood Association and operates out of the Magnus Eliason Recreation Centre — will also do street outreach on nights when the temperature drops below -20 C to make sure youth know there is somewhere for them to go.

This is the second year the centre's operation has expanded during the winter months.

Last year, West End 24 Hour Safe Space extended its hours after a 29-year-old mother of four was found frozen outside a West Broadway apartment block on Dec. 28, days after she left Seven Oaks Hospital.

Anywhere from 20 to 50 people used the centre's services during the evening last year, said Sean Sousa, the program manager.

"I think the need has always been there. It's never gone away. It's just that during the winter, we do see an increase in numbers of participants accessing the space," he said.

"Based on what happened last year, we know that there's an immediate need and we want to do our best to fill that gap."

Though the West End 24 Hours Safe Space caters to youth, if someone older than 26 goes there for help, staff will connect them with other services in the city, Sousa said.

The centre has secured funding from End Homelessness Winnipeg and the Winnipeg Foundation to expand its hours, along with operating space from the City of Winnipeg.

A news release from the centre says it still needs donations of warm clothing — winter coats, mitts, tuques and warm socks — to hand out at the Magnus Eliason Recreation Centre and while conducting outreach in the West End, West Broadway and Osborne neighbourhoods.