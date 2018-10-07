Skip to Main Content
Man rushed to hospital in critical condition after West End assault

Man rushed to hospital in critical condition after West End assault

A man was rushed to hospital in critical condition Sunday morning following an assault in Winnipeg's West End.
CBC News ·
A man was rushed to hospital in critical condition after being assaulted Sunday morning. (Austin Grabish/CBC)

A man was rushed to hospital in critical condition Sunday morning following an assault in Winnipeg's West End.

Police say they were called to a report of an assault around 7:10 a.m. Sunday in the area of McGee Street and Ellice Avenue. 

Officers taped off the back of an apartment building on the corner of the two streets and part of McGee has been closed to the public.

Police have taped off a parking lot behind this West End apartment building. (Austin Grabish/CBC)

There's no word yet on any suspects in the attack.

More from CBC Manitoba: 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us