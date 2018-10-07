Man rushed to hospital in critical condition after West End assault

A man was rushed to hospital in critical condition Sunday morning following an assault in Winnipeg's West End.

Police say they were called to a report of an assault around 7:10 a.m. Sunday in the area of McGee Street and Ellice Avenue.

Officers taped off the back of an apartment building on the corner of the two streets and part of McGee has been closed to the public.

Police have taped off a parking lot behind this West End apartment building. (Austin Grabish/CBC)

There's no word yet on any suspects in the attack.

