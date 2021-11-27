2 men now in stable condition after Thursday shooting in West Broadway: police

Two men who were rushed to hospital in critical condition on Thursday evening after being found in a Furby Street home with gunshot wounds have since been upgraded to stable, Winnipeg police say.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at a house in the 100 block of Furby Street, between Westminster Avenue and Broadway in the city's West Broadway area, around 8 p.m. Thursday, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a Saturday news release.

They found the two men inside. Officers applied tourniquets to both men, who were then taken to hospital by ambulance, the release said.

Police did not release any further information about the incident, which is being investigated by the major crimes unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

