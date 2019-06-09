Winnipeg police identify victim in West Broadway stabbing

Winnipeg police have identified the man who died in what they're calling random attack in the West Broadway area Friday night.

Robert Christian Donaldson, 51, succumbed to his injuries after being stabbed near the intersection of Sherbrook Street and Sara Avenue, police said.

The man charged in connection with Donaldson's death has also been identified as Robert Byron Williams.

Winnipeg police say they responded to a report of a fight involving several males near Sherbrook Street and Sara Avenue at about 8:45 p.m.

But when they arrived, officers found a number of people trying to fend off an aggressive male with a knife, Const. Rob Carver, a police spokesperson, said Saturday.

Officers found Donaldson with stab wounds to the upper body and immediately began administering first aid, according to a Saturday news release.

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance but died from his injuries, police said.

Medical supplies and police tape could be seen outside of a Sherbrook Street building late Friday night. (Travis Golby/CBC )

Williams, 34, was arrested shortly after and has been charged with second-degree murder and two counts of assault with a weapon.

Donaldson's death is the 22nd homicide of 2019.



Police say they have identified the driver of a white SUV who stopped and offered to help around the time of the incident, however, they are still looking for witnesses to this incident to come forward. They are asked to call 204-986-6219 or submit a tip anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).