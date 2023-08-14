3rd person charged with murder in West Broadway stabbing death

A third person is now charged with second-degree murder after a man was stabbed to death in Winnipeg's West Broadway area earlier this month.

Nehemiah Jarren Fehr, 22, was arrested and charged on Saturday in connection with the death of George Nickolas Demos, 50, who was found unresponsive in a Furby Street back lane, just north of Broadway, around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 5.

Demos was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he died from his injuries.

Police previously laid charges of second-degree murder against Jonathan Michael Gladue, 23, as well as a 17-year-old boy.

No further arrests are expected, police said in a news release on Monday.

However, they are still looking for anyone who might have video surveillance footage that could help with the investigation.

Investigators say they have also learned that about two hours before the stabbing, one of accused individuals was involved in a confrontation with a group of seven people (two males and five females) in the McDonald's drive-thru at Portage Avenue and Sherbrook Street.

Police are asking anyone with information or video footage on that incident or the stabbing to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 204-786-8477 (TIPS) or submitting online.