Winnipeggers emerge from the cold to enjoy weekend of winter events

Winnipeggers who endured cabin fever during the recent cold snap had the chance to get out and have some winter fun at several events this weekend.

The West Broadway Snowball Winter Carnival took place Saturday in West Broadway, while the Winterscape International Ice Carving Competition and Manitoba Outdoors Show run Saturday and Sunday.

The latter, in its sixth year, is an interactive event at the Red River Exhibition Park promoting active outdoor activities including fishing, ice fishing, hiking, archery, scuba diving, camping, cycling, hunting, kayaking, paddle-boarding and a range of other adventure-oriented programming.

"Our province is amazing … most of us really don't grasp what is all available in Manitoba," John Falk, owner of the Manitoba Outdoors Show, told CBC Weekend Morning Show host Keisha Paul "This show gives you a little bit of a glimpse into some of the possibilities that are out there that maybe you've never thought about."

Falk says the main purpose is to expose kids and families to outdoorsy activities in Manitoba: Young people under the age of 18 get in free.

More than 100 exhibits and speakers are taking part, including the Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre, Ducks Unlimited Canada, the Manitoba Camping Association, Diver City Scuba, Embark and Explore, Hike Manitoba, various lodges, resorts and more.

The Weekend Morning Show (Manitoba) 8:34 Manitoba Outdoors Show encourages people to try new activities! John Falk started the Manitoba Outdoors Show to inspire his grandkids to get off the couch. Six years in, John says he's glad to see so many families coming out. John joined Keisha Paul on the Weekend Morning Show to give us a preview!

The 20th annual Snowball Carnival in West Broadway at 185 Young St. includes free food, fireside activities, dog sled rides, tobogganing, an animal hide tanning tutorial, bannock making, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, skating and more.

"Winter can get a bad rap in Winnipeg, but we all think there's a lot to celebrate about winter," said Kelly Frazer, executive director of the West Broadway Community Organization.

Frazer said to expect a surprise appeared from the West Broadway yeti as well.

"We don't know where the yeti is the rest of the year … very mysterious creature — comes out to give hugs and greet the community," Frazer said.

Everything is free at the volunteer-run carnival, which goes until 4 p.m. Saturday.

The Weekend Morning Show (Manitoba) 7:10 20th annual Snoball Winter Festival underway in West Broadway! Kelly Frazer with the West Broadway Community Organization joined Keisha Paul to talk about the snowy, action packed party planned in the neighbourhood this weekend!

The Winterscape International Ice Carving Competition at Upper Fort Garry Park at 130 Main St. is also on the weekend agenda.

Teams from Canada, the Netherlands, Malaysia, Mexico and the Philippines will be carving from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and then again on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. followed by an awards ceremony at 4 p.m.

