Man shot in West Broadway has died, police now investigating homicide

A man rushed to hospital after being shot in Winnipeg's West Broadway neighbourhood on Monday has died.

Police on Tuesday identified the victim as 29-year-old Kyle Anthony Braithwaite and are now investigating the city's 13th homicide of the year.

Braithwaite was shot around 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of Young and Balmoral streets, one block from Balmoral Hall private school, which was locked down for a short time as a result.

He was sent to hospital but pronounced dead, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Homicide Unit 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).