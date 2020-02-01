Skate on: Kids hit the ice at outdoor West Broadway rink that was being used as parking lot

They waived paradise and put up a parking lot — but kids in Winnipeg's West Broadway neighbourhood were once again able to enjoy their local rink on Saturday.

"It's fun, now that it's not a parking lot anymore," said Brooklynn Heinrichs, 10, whose friend Sherry taught her how to skate on Saturday at the neighbourhood community organization's annual Snoball winter carnival.

At least 300 people gathered in the park around the Broadway Neighbourhood Centre to play games, eat cotton candy, see a teepee go up, go on horse-and-buggy rides — and skate.

"It's very exciting. We were worried that we wouldn't be able to make this happen," said Snoball organizer Aynslie Hinds.

Snoball co-ordinator Aynslie Hinds said she was relieved organizers were able to open the rink in time for the event. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

The skating rink at the neighbourhood centre was, until this week, being used as a parking lot this season because of a debate over who would pay for insurance for the public rink: the neighbourhood centre, or the City of Winnipeg's planning, property and development department.

The city originally wanted the centre to foot the bill, which could have cost as much as $25,000.

But the Broadway Neighbourhood Centre recently got a far lower insurance quote — $2,500 — that will cover them until the end of March. However, it has yet to be determined who will pay the lower amount, BNC executive director Lawrence (Spatch) Mulhall told CBC Radio's Up To Speed on Friday.

Greg MacPherson, the executive director of the West Broadway Community Organization, says the red tape, and the lack of a rink in the neighbourhood, was frustrating — and he doesn't want the situation to happen again.

"We're really excited that it's here," he said at Saturday's Snoball event.

"Our neighbourhood needs this. We've got a lot of people in our community who don't have access to a car and there's a lot of single-parent households in our neighbourhood, so having recreation right in our own backyard is really, really important."

Volunteers spent 36 hours flooding the rink so that it would be ready for the skaters on Saturday.

Logan Osterander, 12, said he was happy to be able to get out on the ice. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

The skating was a popular activity with kids at the winter carnival.

"I like it. I haven't fallen yet," said Logan Osterander, 12.

"It's fun!" agreed Bella Duck-Fleury, 4, who was trying out her new hockey skates for the first time along with Frank Beltran, a family friend. He also helped flood the rink the night before.

Mulhall said Saturday the long-term goal is to have the costs of insurance for the rink removed from the operating grant for the neighbourhood centre, which already offers a skate park, indoor programming and the rink.