Winnipeg police make arrest in mass shooting that killed 4 in West Broadway

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in the mass shooting that left four people dead early Sunday morning in the city's West Broadway neighbourhood, a news release says.

Police are holding a news conference about the arrest today at 10:15 a.m. CT. CBC News will livestream it here.

Crystal Shannon Beardy, 34, Stephanie Amanda Beardy, 33, Melelek Leseri Lesikel, 29, and Dylan Maxwell Lavallee, 41, died after being shot in a unit of a multi-suite dwelling on Langside Street early Sunday morning.

Crystal Beardy and one of the men were pronounced dead at the scene. Three other people were rushed to hospital in critical condition, where another man and Stephanie Beardy died.

A 55-year-old man who was also shot remained in hospital in critical condition on Monday, police said.

Up to now, police have not released any other details about the circumstances around the shooting.