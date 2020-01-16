U.S. TV host apologizes for cleft lip joke after pressure from Blue Bomber

The American television show host who made fun of people with a cleft lip or palate — a common birth defect that requires surgery to correct — has met Blue Bomber Adam Bighill's demands for an apology and a charitable donation.



Wendy Williams mimicked the facial features of actor Joaquin Phoenix, who has a cleft lip or palate, on Jan. 7 on her daytime TV show The Wendy Williams Show, eliciting laughter from her audience.

Adam Bighill, who was born with a cleft lip and palate, was among many who took issue — his four-month-old son Beau was also born with a bilateral cleft lip and palate. Bighill, an advocate against bullying, relentlessly posted on his social media pages calling for her apology and a donation to charity. He also spoke of his son's impending repair surgery on Tuesday night.

Bighill forgave Williams after she apologized in a tweet Wednesday night.

"We're thinking about Beau today as he is in surgery. I want to apologize to the cleft community and in Beau's honor, our show is donating to [Operation Smile] and [American Cleft Palate -Craniofacial Association] and encourage our Wendy Watchers to learn more and help support the cleft community," she tweeted.

"Thank you, Wendy Williams, for your apology, your donation, and for thinking of Beau today for his surgery. I forgive you, and I encourage others to as well. I wish you all the best," replied Bighill.

Operation Smile is an international organization that arranges surgery for impoverished children born with facial deformities.